Nebraska Property Tax Activists Suspend Ballot Campaign

Activists who pushed for a statewide ballot measure to lower property taxes in Nebraska have suspended their campaign due to the coronavirus.

The group TRUE Nebraskans posted the announcement on its website. Organizers say the state’s social-distancing restrictions have made it too difficult to collect enough signatures by the July 2 submission deadline. The group pulled its circulators off the streets on March 19.

If they had gathered enough signatures, their proposal would have appeared on the November general election ballot. The proposal would have given a state-funded rebate to Nebraska taxpayers equal to 35% of the taxable value of their property.