Nebraska Providers Encouraged to Apply for Additional Relief Funds

The Nebraska Medicaid program would like to share with Nebraska’s health care providers that the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has announced $20 billion in new relief funds for providers. HRSA is making a large number of providers eligible for Phase 3 General Distribution funding. This includes:
- Healthcare providers that began practicing January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020. This includes Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, dentists, assisted living facilities and behavioral health providers.
- Providers who previously received, rejected or accepted a General Distribution Provider Relief Fund payment.
- Providers that have already received payments of approximately 2% of annual revenue from patient care may submit more information to become eligible for an additional payment.
Providers will have through November 6, 2020 to apply for Phase 3 General Distribution funding. HHS urges all eligible providers to apply early; doing so will speed along HHS’s review process and payment calculations.
Program Overview:
The Provider Relief Fund supports healthcare providers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (PPPCHE), the federal government has allocated $175 billion in payments to be distributed through the Provider Relief Fund (PRF). Qualified providers of health care, services, and support may receive Provider Relief Fund payments for healthcare-related expenses or lost revenue due to COVID-19. Separately, the COVID-19 Uninsured Program reimburses providers for testing and treating uninsured individuals with COVID-19.
To apply:
The following link has all the necessary information for providers to apply for new funding, and inquire further about the program.
https://www.hhs.gov/
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
To address any potential questions or concerns, HRSA has provided a comprehensive list of FAQs. https://www.hhs.gov/