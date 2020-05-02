Nebraska PSC Issues Reminders For Utility Customers During Pandemic

As we continue to work to protect ourselves against the effects of the coronavirus, many Nebraskans are finding themselves in an unexpected and often difficult position.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) reminds natural gas consumers that Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy are both working with consumers who are facing financial hardships during these challenging times.

“Due to restrictions in place to deal with COVID-19, many Nebraska consumers find themselves not knowing how they are going to pay their bills,” said PSC chair Mary Ridder. “It is important they know that there are resources available to help them through this.”

In response to the pandemic, the PSC issued a moratorium suspending residential disconnections of natural gas services for non-payment for Black Hills and NorthWestern customers through June 1, 2020. The PSC stresses that this does not mean a consumer is no longer responsible for their gas bills.

The moratorium only delays payment of the bill, offering some extra time for consumers to manage finances during these times of economic uncertainty. Ridder advised, “Each situation is unique and the best way for consumers to evaluate their options is to contact their utility directly. The gas companies want to work with their customers, so we encourage you to reach out now and let your utility know your situation.”

For more information about resources available to consumers contact your utility providers or visit the PSC Natural Gas Department for Consumers webpage for contact information and consumer tips.