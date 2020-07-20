Nebraska Ranks in Top Ten for Child Well-Being

Nebraska has climbed from #12 to #9 in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2020 state rankings of child well-being. According to the foundation’s 2020 Kids Count Profile, Nebraska is the fourth-best state for children’s economic well-being. Nebraska also ranked in the top third for each of the other categories measured: education, health, and family and community.

The foundation annually measures child well-being nationwide by studying educational, economic, social, and health outcomes. This report based on the latest available data from 16 key indicators from average birth weight to the proficiency of eighth-graders in math.

Nebraska’s rankings in all 16 key indicators can be found here.

To create the 2020 Kids Count Profile, the Annie E. Casey Foundation partnered with a local non-profit, Voices for Children in Nebraska, which uses data and research to help policymakers and communities make informed decisions on issues impacting children in Nebraska.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is committed to helping people live better lives, and part of that mission includes maintaining and improving the child welfare system in Nebraska. With the outbreak of COVID-19 in the State, the Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) continues to work tirelessly to ensure child welfare providers, partners, and families continue to receive updated guidance necessary to continue supporting children in Nebraska.

Child care providers can apply for funds to help offset the costs of staying open during the pandemic while providers who closed due to the pandemic can apply for incentive to reopen funds to help reopen their child care center. CFS is also awarding maximum allotments to SNAP recipients to help offset economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

CFS Director Stephanie Beasley believes Nebraska can climb even higher in the rankings. “I am very happy with the growth shown from efforts in the recent years. Nebraska’s commitment to the wellbeing of children and families is reflected in the rankings. Many partners across Nebraska ensure families continue to get the supports they need and we will continue in these efforts,” she said.

Child welfare providers and families are encouraged to visit covid.ne.gov to receive guidance on how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.