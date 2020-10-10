Nebraska Receives Awards of More Than $12 Million in Grants to Improve Victim Services

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly this week announced $12,018,158 in Department of Justice grants to improve services for crime victims in Nebraska. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of nearly $2 billion distributed to enhance the response to victims of crime throughout the United States.

“The Department of Justice is steadfast in its commitment to protecting public safety and bringing justice to those who have been victimized,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The investments we are making today will support service providers as they work to secure the legal rights of victims and put survivors of criminal acts on the road to recovery.” “These funding resources continue this administration’s unprecedented commitment to providing the support necessary for victims of crimes to be able to heal and recover.”

These awards made in Nebraska will support local direct victim service programs, including children’s advocacy centers, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, human trafficking and elder abuse programs, civil legal services, crime victims’ rights enforcement, and crime victims assistance positions in prosecutors’ offices and law enforcement departments. The funds will also advance the use of technology, improve community preparedness and law enforcement training and provide emergency and transitional shelter to assist victims of crime.

“These awards from the Office of Victims of Crime, a component of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, will significantly augment the criminal justice system,” said Joe Kelly. “The funding will help service providers, as well as law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices respond to the many emotional and physical effects that crime victims endure every day.”

The following organizations in Nebraska received funding: Total amount: $12,018,158

AGENCY and PURPOSE AMOUNT

Heartland Family Services

Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking $499,999

Nebraska Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Coalition

Developing Capacity to serve victims of human trafficking in rural area $310,949

Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Crime Victim Compensation Program Assistance $344,774 Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice $10,066,513 Crime Victim Assistance Formula Grant – designed for local community based organizations that provide direct services to victims of crime. Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Funds to enhance State Victim Compensation to eligible crime victims $46,000 Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Assisting in the decrease in the incidence of violent crime on Native $749,953 American women – ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable For their crimes.

