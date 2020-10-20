class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492340 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Reclaimed Nation’s Lowest Unemployment Rate in September

BY Associated Press | October 20, 2020
Nebraska regained its status last month as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, compared to 4% in August.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that’s less than half the national rate of 7.9%. South Dakota and Vermont had the second- and third-lowest rates at 4.1% and 4.2% respectively. Hawaii had the highest rate nationwide, at 15.1%.

Nebraska’s rate has remained low compared to other states despite the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in widespread business closures and layoffs.

