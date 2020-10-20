Nebraska Reclaimed Nation’s Lowest Unemployment Rate in September

Nebraska regained its status last month as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate. Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, compared to 4% in August.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that’s less than half the national rate of 7.9%. South Dakota and Vermont had the second- and third-lowest rates at 4.1% and 4.2% respectively. Hawaii had the highest rate nationwide, at 15.1%.

Nebraska’s rate has remained low compared to other states despite the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in widespread business closures and layoffs.