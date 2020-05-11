Nebraska reports 8,234 coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska has topped 8,000, and four more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the number of coronavirus cases in the state increased by 403 Saturday to 8,234.

The number of deaths related to the virus outbreak increased to 96. One of the new deaths was a Douglas County man in his 60s who did not have any underlying health conditions.

Details of the other three deaths weren’t immediately available. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.