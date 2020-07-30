Nebraska Response Rate for 2020 Census Currently 3rd in U.S.

Information released this week says Nebraska residents have bested all states but Minnesota and Wisconsin with a 68.6% response rate to the 2020 Census.

While the state’s overall response rate remains almost 3% lower than the 71.1% achieved in 2010, many counties have inched past their 2010 rates already with data collection continuing until October 31st.

UNO Center for Public Affairs Research Coordinator David Drozd tells KNEB News initial concerns about lower response rates in diverse communities have not materialized. “What we’ve seen is that diverse areas, such as Scotts Bluff or Box Butte counties, have definitely held their own, and each of our 12 most-diverse counties are in the top 50 of Nebraska’s 93 counties for response,” said Drozd.

In the Panhandle, Box Butte County has the highest response rate at 64.1%, followed by Scotts Bluff and Cheyenne counties.

Morrill and Sioux Counties have the lowest response rates in the region at 47.5 and 46%, respectively.