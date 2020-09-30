Nebraska Rural Radio Association postpones annual meeting

Citing concerns with public gatherings and the on-going Covid-19 situation, the Nebraska Rural Radio Association announced that they have postponed their November annual membership meeting until early in 2021.

“We want to continue to be cautious,” said NRRA CEO Tim Marshall. “Our board of directors made the decision at our recent quarterly meeting. We actually have been conducting our quarterly board meetings via conference calls since March.”

According to NRRA Board President Ben Steffen, safety is of the utmost importance for the organization.

“Our first priority is everyone’s health,” said Steffen. “That is the most important thing, period. We will alert everyone when a new date has been determined.”

The NRRA is the only farmer and rancher owned radio group in the country. Flagship station KRVN in Lexington went on the air in February of 1951. Through the years, the organization has grown to 14 stations in six markets. In addition to Lexington, the NRRA has radio stations in Scottsbluff, West Point, York, Cozad and Holdrege.