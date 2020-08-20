Nebraska Rural Radio Association receives several awards from Nebraska Broadcasting Association

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association was honored by their peers Wednesday night during the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence banquet. Those who watched the virtual, on-line event saw the NRRA garner 11 awards; more than any other broadcast group.

“We have the best talent in the state,” CEO Tim Marshall stated. “I’m very happy for all the stations and all the winners. We were not only recognized for our over-the-air broadcasts, but also for our video and multimedia platforms.”

It was a clean sweep in the Service to Ag category. KTIC’s first place entry, Grain Bin Safety, was submitted by Bryce Doeschot and featured an interview with a young woman whose father died in a grain bin accident. KRVN won the Silver; a story produced by KRVN Farm Broadcaster Clay Patton entitled: Food Security Issues Affect Farmers. Finally, KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman won the Bronze for her piece, Muddy Roads.

Sports was another strong category for the company. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen won top honors in the Play by Play category. His call of UNK’s national title volleyball match earned him the Gold. Jayson also captured a Silver Award in the Best Sportscast category. KAWL/KTMX won the Silver Award for Best in-Depth Sports Story or Series for ‘Husker Chat.’ And, current KUVR Sports Director and recent UNK graduate Austin Jacobsen won the Gold Award for Best Live Sports Event, College Division.

KNEB and KTIC picked up a couple of Silver Awards. In Scottsbluff, News Director Scott Miller won for Best Newscast, while in West Point, their campaign, Rural Stress Prevention produced by NRRA Farm Director Susan Littlefield, also won a Silver Award.

KRVN’s coverage of the Kearney flood last summer earned a Gold Award in the Best Use of Multi Media category. Several Nebraska Innovation Campus and KRVN reporters, along with on-air staff, worked on that historic story.

And finally, KRVN took 2 of the 3 awards in the Best Online Video Only category. A Bronze for KRVN FM / The River’s Kick Covid Concert Quarantainment Series hosted by KRVN Operations Manager Adam Smith with production help from The James Lee Band and contributions from other musicians and radio personalities across the state. The Nebraska Innovation Campus team received the Gold Award for Friday Five. The winning entry featured Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie sharing insights during May Barbecue Month.

The contest was judged by members of the Colorado and North Dakota Broadcasters Associations.