Nebraska sees another decrease in new unemployment claims

Nebraska saw another decrease in new unemployment claims last week as the coronavirus but the number is still well above pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 4,697 new claims in Nebraska during the week that ended June 6. It’s down from the 5,082 that were received the previous week.

The highest number of weekly claims filed during coronavirus pandemic was 26,539 during during the week that ended April 4.

Nebraska’s unemployment soared during the pandemic along with the rest of the country due to government-mandated social distancing restrictions that forced the closure of many businesses.