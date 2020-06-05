Nebraska Sees Fewer New Jobless Claims, But Still High

Fewer people filed new claims for unemployment in Nebraska last week, but the number is still higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports 5,135 new claims during the week that ended May 30, which is 677 less than the number filed the previous week.

The figures are still more than five times higher than they had been in early March, before the pandemic prompted state officials to impose social-distancing restrictions that forced many businesses to close. Natoinally, 1.9 million people filed for unemployment last week.