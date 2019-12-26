Nebraska Sen. Fischer Interested to Hear More on Alleged FISA Abuse

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer says she intends to look more closely at the issue of improperly vetted surveillance applications being submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The so-called ‘Horowitz Report’ found more than a dozen errors or inconsistencies in applications submitted to the FISA Court involving former 2016 Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

Before the Christmas holiday break, Fischer told Rural Radio News it’s very telling that a judge on the court issued a public rebuke of the FBI. “I think that just points out that there was a misuse of power here at a certain level,” says Fischer. “When you’re able to present incorrect information to a court, that strikes, really, at the heart of our democracy, the heart of the rule of law, the heart of our system.”

Fischer says Congress will need to look closely at the specific violations to see if reforms of the FISA process are needed.

She says if it was specific law enforcement officials that abused the process or did not follow the law, those individuals should face legal sanctions.