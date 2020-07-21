Nebraska Senators OK Endorsement Deals for College Athletes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – College athletes in Nebraska may soon be able to sign endorsement deals with sneaker companies, car dealerships and other sponsors under a bill approved by lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure final approval on Tuesday with a 37-6 vote. The measure would apply to student-athletes at the University of Nebraska and its smaller state colleges. It would cover athletes

in all sports, although Nebraska’s football, basketball and volleyball players are likely to have the most money-making opportunities.

Student athletes wouldn’t get salaries but couldn’t be punished for signing with an outside sponsor.