Nebraska sets candidates for May 12 primary ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska has set its May presidential primary ballots to include eight Democratic candidates, two Republicans and six Libertarians.

The Democratic candidates are Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

The Republican candidates to be listed are Donald Trump and Bill Weld.

The Libertarian candidates are Max Abramson, Daniel Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen says the hopefuls who made the ballots are recognized nationally as active presidential candidates. He says his office also conferred with the Nebraska Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties.