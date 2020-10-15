Nebraska SHIIP Offering Medicare 2021 Enrollment Assistance

Thursday marks the beginning of the enrollment period for 2021 Medicare coverage, and there’s plenty of help available for local seniors wanting help navigating the myriad of plan options available in our area.

Staff with the Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program, or SHIIP, are taking appointments through Dec. 7, and regional representative Caryn Long tells KNEB News there are additional contact options this year due to the virus pandemic.

“If a person wants an in-person appointment, we’re asking them to wear a mask, and when they come in we have protocols, (including) a screen to distance,” says Long. “We are helping people over the phone, so it’s a person’s choice. I’m rather surprised there’s a lot of people that still want to do in-person appointments”.

Long says one big change is a significant drop in the price of insulin through prescription drug programs, which should come as a welcome change for those needing the drug.

She says she has four additional staffers available through the Scottsbluff office, and more throughout the Panhandle, and you can make in-person or phone appointments by calling 308-765-5546.