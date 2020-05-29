Season Two of Nebraska Show ‘Heartland Docs’ to Premiere Saturday

The husband-and-wife veterinary duo from northeast Nebraska are making their season two debut this weekend on Nat Geo Wild for their show, Heartland Docs, DVM.

Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder, who live and work in Hartington, Nebraska, said season one was all about bringing real rural Nebraska experiences to their viewers across the country.

“Just to get that story out there that these farmers really, really care about their animals with all their heart and soul, it made us feel good showing the story that needs to be shared,” said Ben.

Although it’s less common for a national television show to originate from Nebraska, Erin said the couple was noticed nationally through their efforts in renovating a historic hotel in the community, Hotel Hartington. After visiting with the couple, the producers discovered their veterinary business that serves rural Nebraskans.

“It was the veterinary business, and really the people and animals we treat that captured their hearts,” said Erin.

The couple said season two of Heartland Docs, DVM will feature a pygmy goat named Veronica. They will also be treating a number of cattle, horses, dogs, cats, bison and more.

Season two will premiere on Nat Geo Wild at 8/7 central on May 30, 2020.

Watch season one on Disney Plus and Hulu Live.

Follow Drs. Ben and Erin on social media @docsbenanderin and at www.docsbenanderin.com.