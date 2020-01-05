Nebraska spring turkey permits available later this month

Spring turkey hunting permits will be available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 13.

Hunters can buy up to three permits in spring, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit.

The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 11 and the regular shotgun on April 18.

All spring turkey seasons close May 31.

Go online at OutdoorNebraska.org or go to Game and Parks permitting offices to purchase permits. More information about Nebraska turkey hunting is available online as well.