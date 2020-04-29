Nebraska State Colleges are Planning for On-Campus Instruction in the Fall

The Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System Wednesday announced plans for the Fall 2020 semester, including on-campus instruction, in a letter sent out to students, faculty and staff.

Chancellor Paul Turman says Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus in person for the Fall 2020 semester, and planning is currently underway.

According to the release, each College is working to ensure that all aspects of campus life can continue while maintaining social distancing, including face to face instruction, labs, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities.

