Nebraska State Conservationist Receives National Honor

Craig Derickson, state conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Nebraska was named “Outstanding State Conservationist” by the National Association of State Conservation Agencies (NASCA).

Mike Brown, executive director of NASCA said, “Craig is being honored as the State Conservationist who has had the greatest impact on locally-led conservation on a statewide basis. He has demonstrated excellence in service, dedication, cooperation, and partnership throughout his career, and especially in the face of disastrous flooding throughout Nebraska in 2019.”

Kent Zimmerman, projects director at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and president of the NASCA board presented the award to Derickson during the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. During the presentation, Zimmerman referred to Nebraska’s challenging past year.

“Considering the year we’ve had, Craig really deserves this award,” Zimmerman said.

Derickson’s nomination was accompanied by numerous letters of support from his conservation partners in Nebraska, which described his devotion to his job, his partners, and to locally-led conservation.

Brown said, “Craig exemplifies partnership in every way, and NASCA is pleased to recognize him as the 2019 Outstanding State Conservationist.”