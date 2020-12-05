Nebraska State Fair Awarded 1st Place in Five Categories by IAFE

The Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show received five category wins plus five additional placings with the International Association of Fairs and Expos (IAFE) Hall of Honor contests. The winning entries are:

Innovations in Sponsorships Awards

place – Aksarben Stock Show -sponsor exposure during Covid-19. 1st place – Aksarben Stock Show – The Aksarben Pig Challenge presented by Farm Credit Services of America.

Hall of Honor Communication Award

1st place – Nebraska State Fair – statewide tree bombing.

Agricultural Awards

place – Nebraska State Fair – partnerships with outside groups/businesses spotlighting the Hornaday masks provided to attendees and the UNL designed and provided hand sanitizer units. 3rd place – Aksarben Stock Show – Tradeshow booths and interaction

Competitive Award

place – Awards presentations at Howard, Centura and Statehood Day recognition event 3rd place – Zoom and virtual judging of science projects. Zoom presentation to NEBRASKAland Foundation

Today, the International Association of Fairs and Expos (IAFE) represents more than 1,100 fairs around the world, and more than 900 members from allied fields. The contests are open to all fairs and expositions. Due to Covid-19 the annual conference is being Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 virtually in 2020.

The IAFE judges selected, three Nebraska State Fair staff members Gretchen Kirchmann, Judy Harper and Laura Hurley to create 15-minute video presentations of their winning entries for the “Champion Circle.” These videos are part of the virtual conference presentations for paid attendees.

The Aksarben Stock Show is currently managed and produced by the Nebraska State Fair. Kirchmann is the marketing and sponsorship director for Aksarben. Harper is a retired teacher and longtime educational superintendent who coordinates all the K-12 exhibits from across the state. The exhibit had over 700 entries this year from students across Nebraska ranging from creative arts, science, handwriting and poetry to name a few categories. Due to Covid-19 the exhibit was held in the Quilt Room of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. Hurley is the experiential partnership, sponsorships & hospitality director for the Nebraska State Fair. She developed the non-profit tree bombing along State Fair Blvd that successfully spread across Nebraska. M