Nebraska State Fair to Seek New Executive Director

The Nebraska State Fair will be seeking a new Executive Director following the departure of Lori Cox Friday.

In a news release, State Fair Board officials they came to a mutual agreement with Cox due to health reasons, she would transition immediately to a Senior Consultant position.

The Board says in that role, Cox will be available to provide input and assistance, not only to an investgation into State Fair finances, but also other matters the board believes her experience, knowledge and historical perspective would prove invaluable.

According to a resolution passed by the Board, Cox will receive the same monthly salary and benefits through January 18th of next year.

The Board said it is grateful for Ms Cox’s service and willingness to continue in a consulting role and is working diligently to secure the success of the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.