Nebraska State Tax Receipts Beat Expectations In February

BY Associated Press | March 13, 2020
Nebraska state government tax collections beat expectations in February.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts Friday of $315 million, which is more than 7% above the certified forecast of $293 million. The department says net individual income, corporate income and miscellaneous tax collections were all higher than expected.

Net sales-and-use tax revenue came in lower than projected. The state has also collected more than expected in the current fiscal year that ends June 30.

Nebraska has received $3.275 billion so far, compared to projections of $3.021 billion.

