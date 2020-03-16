Nebraska Statewide Ballot Certified Candidates for Presidential Primary Finalized

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen announced Monday that he has certified the Statewide Ballot for the May 12th 2020 Primary.

Nebraska law requires the Secretary of State to certify the statewide ballot to the counties at least 50 days before the primary. “Due to the hard work of my Elections Division, we are able to certify the ballot 4 days early and allow the counties to finalize their own preparations.”

In addition, Secretary Evnen announced the final list of candidates for President that will appear on the primary ballot. Presidential candidates previously announced for the ballot had the ability to remove their name by March 10th. The candidates are as follows:

Republican Party: Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld

Democratic Party: Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

Libertarian Party: Max Abramson, Dan Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh

Finally, Secretary Evnen would like to remind all Nebraska voters that they can request a ballot be mailed to them by filling out an application and returning it to your county election office by May 1st at 6 p.m. Forms are available by contacting your local county election office or a form is located on the homepage of the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/