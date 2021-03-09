Nebraska Study Finds E30 Fuel OK for Non-Flex-Fuel Vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A study conducted by University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers has found that gasoline blended with 30% ethanol is safe for use in

non-flex-fuel vehicles.

The yearlong study tested 50 Nebraska State Patrol vehicles and found no decrease in energy efficiency or performance during the study among those that used E30 fuel.

Rajib Saha, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, says researchers ran 26 of the vehicles on a lower ethanol blend and 24 on the high-blend E30 fuel.

The research was conducted with permission from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.