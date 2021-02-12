class="post-template-default single single-post postid-514213 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Tax Collections Higher Than Expected in January

BY Media Release | February 12, 2021
Officials say Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue that projected in January.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net tax collections of $453 million, which is 19.1% higher than the certified forecast of $380 million.

The department says net individual and corporate income taxes were higher than projected, as were net sales-and-use and miscellaneous taxes. Tax collections are also higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which began on July 1.

The state has collected $3.321 billion as of the end of January, which is roughly 9.3% higher than the certified forecast of $3.039 billion.

The initial projections were set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in July.

