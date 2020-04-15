Nebraska tax collections up in March despite virus shutdowns

Nebraska state government had better-than-expected tax

collections in March despite a surge in unemployment and widespread hardship caused by the new coronavirus.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net tax collections of $380 million, which is about 12% higher than the projected forecast of $339 million.

The department says net individual and corporate income taxes, net sales-and-use taxes and net miscellaneous taxes were all higher than projected in March. Net tax collections are also higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Department of Revenue spokeswoman Lydia Brasch says the March numbers are a reflection of the economy before the outbreak.