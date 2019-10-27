Nebraska teachers encouraged to register their classes for 2020 Nebraska Science Festival Expos

The 2020 Nebraska Science Festival may be months away, but organizers are encouraging teachers to register their classes now for the free science expos.

Registration will open Oct. 30 at noon for the student expos, which provide engaging, hands-on learning opportunities geared toward second-through fifth-grade students. Last year, more than 1,600 students were introduced to animals through Wildlife Encounters, created DNA bracelets, viewed of sun spots and magnified chicken embryos and strolled through an inflatable colon.

Student expos will be held at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland, Neb., and The Durham Museum in Omaha.

Space is limited and registration – on a first-come, first-served basis – fills quickly. Teachers should visit www.nescifest.com to register their classes (expos are geared toward second- through fifth-graders and may not be appropriate for younger/older ages) for either an 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. slot, or an 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. slot. Student expo dates are as follows:

April 16 – The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

April 24 – The Durham Museum

In addition to the student expos, the eighth annual Nebraska Science Festival – scheduled throughout the month of April – will feature an array of science- and technology-related activities in communities across the state. The public is encouraged to mark their calendars for the free science expo on April 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Durham Museum in Omaha. A variety of hands-on science booths will be available for people of all ages to broaden their knowledge on different science topics.

Registration also opens Oct. 30 at www.nescifest.com for:

Anyone interested in having a hands-on booth at the student and/or public expo;

Community sites that want to schedule (or already have planned) a science-related activity open to the public:

Individuals who want to volunteer during the festival.

Sponsorship opportunities also are available. Visit the website on how to showcase your organization’s commitment to science and play a vital role in making the festival accessible and affordable to the entire community.

Presented by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska Science Festival is a collaboration of organizations and individuals interested in the advancement of science literacy. The science festival is designed to make science accessible, interactive, relevant and fun for kids and adults alike.

SciFest updates and information can be found on NeSciFest.com, as well as on Twitter (@NESciFest) and Facebook (NE SciFest).