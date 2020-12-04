Nebraska to Allow Expanded Essential Care Givers at Long Term Care Facilities

This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference at the State Capitol to provide an update on the State’s work to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Governor announced that the first coronavirus vaccines are on track to arrive in Nebraska the week of December 13-19, 2020.

Gov. Ricketts also reported that coronavirus hospitalizations in Nebraska are currently at 845. This is down from a high of 987 on November 20th. Nebraska remains in the “orange” phase of its pandemic response, which is the second most restrictive phase.

The Governor reminded Nebraskans to be thoughtful when planning holiday gatherings to protect at-risk loved ones. He also urged Nebraskans to stay home when sick to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Additionally, it was announced today the implementation of the Essential Care Givers Program in Nebraska. This new program will allow a family member, friend, or volunteer to become qualified to go to long term care facilities and have extended visitations with residents.

