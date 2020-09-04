Nebraska To Apply for Federal Lost Wages Assistance

Nebraska will apply for federal assistance to help workers who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing those who qualify to collect an extra $300 per week.

The payments are a part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s lost wages supplemental payment program.

People who qualify will receive $300 per week, along with their unemployment benefit, for a limited number of weeks and once the federal grant funding is exhausted, the program will end.

Nebraska is the last state to confirm that it will seek the extra federal aid. Every other state has said it will apply, except for South Dakota, which refused the money offered through Executive Order by President Donald Trump.