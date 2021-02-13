Nebraska Treasurer’s Office Launches Public Employee Financial Wellness Program

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante announced this week that his office, in partnership with the Nebraska Council on Economic Education (NCEE), will be hosting a series of six financial wellness webinars for Nebraska public employees beginning April 6.

Each webinar will last one hour and will include the topics: budgeting, savings, and debt reduction; investing and retirement; identity theft and fraud awareness; planning for children and college; insurance; and estate planning. As part of the program, 200 participants who complete the entire course will receive $100. In addition, five participants during each webinar will win $50.

Registration is now open at https://nefinancialwellness.unl.edu/ .

“It has been almost a year since many public entities began staffing changes and other measures to combat COVID-19. This has led to a great deal of financial uncertainty that can weigh heavily on a family. It is my goal with this series, that Nebraska public employees will have the resources they need,” Murante said.

“Financial wellness is something that each of us can continually work to improve. Participating in the webinar series is a way for Nebraska public employees to increase their financial knowledge and implement positive financial behaviors,” commented Dr. Jennifer Davidson, President of the NCEE.

The webinar series will be recorded and posted on https://nefinancialwellness.unl.edu/ with additional financial wellness information to serve as a sustainable resource for public employees’ future fiscal education.

The financial wellness program is funded through a grant by the Wells Fargo Foundation. This one-year grant comes at a time when many of the 19 million state and local government employees across the U.S. continue to serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many governments are also confronting unprecedented budget shortfalls, and workers are increasingly concerned about family finances.

This grant is structured as a collaboration between the Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE), The International Public Management Association For Human Resources (IPMA-HR) and the National Association of State Treasurers’ Foundation (NASTF) and Wells Fargo. A total of 24 state and local government jurisdictions were awarded grants.