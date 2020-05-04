class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459110 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Will Open Voting Sites For Primary Despite Concerns

BY Associated Press | May 4, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska Will Open Voting Sites For Primary Despite Concerns

Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.

Top Republican officials in the GOP-dominated state have repeatedly urged voters to cast early, absentee ballots, but they argue that voters must have the option of voting in-person.

If the election proceeds as planned, Nebraska will be the first to hold a statewide election with physical polling sites since Wisconsin’s much-criticized primary, which was plagued by a poll worker shortage and long lines.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: