Nebraskans Sign Up for Healthcare Coverage

Heritage Health Adult Medicaid Expansion (HHA) has successfully signed up 5,218 Nebraskans to-date.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) continues to provide great customer service. Applications are currently being processed in about 7 days, which is over a month faster than required by federal law. Additional DHHS teammates have been hired and trained to be able to help answer callers’ questions and process applications.

Jeremy Brunssen, the Interim Director of Nebraska Medicaid, appreciates the hard work these teammates are providing to their fellow Nebraskans. “Our Medicaid teams have helped the thousands of Nebraskans become eligible for Medicaid Expansion and other programs by processing thousands of applications and assisting folks in person and over the phone. Great work has been accomplished by all during the continued COVID-19 Pandemic, which has often impacted our own teammates personally and professionally. I am proud of the people we have on our teams fulfilling our mission to help people live better lives,” Brunssen said.

Heritage Health Adult (HHA) expands Medicaid to lower income adults of working age (19-64 years old). Lower income means earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For a single person, this is an income of approximately $17,609 per year, and for a family of four this is an income of approximately $36,156 per year.

All participating Nebraskans will receive a robust and comprehensive services package of physical health, behavioral health, and prescription drugs. Nebraskans who are 19-20 years old, pregnant, or medically frail will also receive dental and vision services, in addition to over-the-counter medications. All those who are determined to be eligible for HHA will receive benefits starting October 1, 2020.

To apply, individuals can go online to www.ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov, or call toll free (855) 632-7633; TDD (402) 471-7256, or visit any DHHS office.

Additional information about Medicaid Expansion is available at www.dhhs.ne.gov/ MedicaidExpansion.