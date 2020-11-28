Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator Bounces Back

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during October, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The leading indicator increased 1.83% during the month.

“The rising indicator suggests that the Nebraska economy will grow over the next six months,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Five of the six components of the leading indicator improved during October.

“The broad-based improvement in the indicator is especially positive,” Thompson said.

Manufacturing hours worked was the fastest-growing component. The declining U.S. dollar was another positive, improving the competitive position of Nebraska businesses that export. Business expectations also were solid, with respondents to the October Survey of Nebraska Business reporting plans to increase employment over the next six months. Finally, there were modest improvements in airline passenger counts and building permits for single-family homes.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website, http://www.bbr.unl.edu.