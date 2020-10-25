class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492998 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Nebraskland Magazine Photo Contest Submissions to be Accepted Through Nov. 22

BY Media Release | October 25, 2020
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2020 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Nov. 22, 2020.

With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories: wildlife, scenic, recreation and flora. All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the January 2021 issue of Nebraskland Magazine. First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories.

This year, photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2020. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo.

Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.

