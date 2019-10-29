Nebraskland Magazine photo contest submissions to be accepted through Nov. 24

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2019 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Nov. 24, 2019.

With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories: wildlife, scenic, recreation and flora. All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the January 2020 issue of Nebraskland Magazine. Cash prizes will be awarded to those who place in each category, and a $300 grand prize will be awarded to the photograph selected as Best in Show.

This year, photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2019. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo. Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/ photocontest.