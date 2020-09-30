class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488234 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Neighborhood near Scottsbluff Honors Local Law Enforcement

BY Scott Miller | September 30, 2020
One rural Scottsbluff neighborhood was bathed in blue Tuesday night with residents showing support for local law enforcement as the sun dropped below the western horizon.

Officers from the Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Scottsbluff Police were presented with the visual display in the area near West 42nd Street, and in turn they added their cruiser emergency lights to the effort.

Resident Barb Goldman told KNEB News the idea to honor local law enforcement started due in part to anti-police protests and riots elsewhere. “We’ve seen a lot of news in the several few weeks about what’s going on, and what we were watching was just so sad,” said Goldman. “They (local officers) end up coming out to our area quite a bit, so we just thought we would try to find a way to show we appreciate them.”

Letters were sent to about 60 households ahead of the recognition, and blue lights for front porches were distributed for those taking part.

Officers were also given goodie bags of candy as young and old alike in the neighborhood wanted to express their appreciation.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
