NEST 529 Cultivate Dreams for the Academic Future with Farm-Themed Photo Drawing

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha today announced the sixth annual NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing. Launched today at the 2020 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference, the Drawing will be open to submissions from Nebraska residents now through May 15, 2020.

To enter the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing, participants are encouraged to submit a farm-themed photo taken of or by a child 13 years old or younger as of May 15, 2020, along with a short caption. Six randomly selected winners will each receive a $1,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account.

“As Nebraskans, our agricultural roots teach us the values of hard work, perseverance, collaboration and creative thinking,” said Treasurer Murante. “The NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing is a fun opportunity to celebrate what unites us as Nebraskans, while encouraging families to set sights on their loved ones’ academic futures. I am proud to support families nationwide with unique ways to engage with college savings and opportunities to help pave the path for academic aspirations.”

Submissions to the NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing will be sorted into six Drawing Groups, determined by age and Nebraska Congressional District. One winner will then be selected at random from each group. Submissions can be made via mail or online at NEST529.com/scholarships.

“The NEST on the Farm Fun Photo $1,000 Drawing is one of our most beloved scholarships. Each year it is a joy to see so many bright young Nebraskans celebrating their roots while simultaneously engaging with higher education,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “Our goal with every NEST 529 scholarship is to support Account Owners at each stage of the college savings journey through education and engagement for all. We look forward to this year’s wonderful submissions.”