NEST 529 Supports “Big Dreams” With $40K Giveaway

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha this week announced the NEST 529 Big Dreams $40K Giveaway. Open nationwide to children 10 years old or younger, eight randomly-selected winners will each receive a $5,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan account contribution. Entries can be submitted online or by mail from January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020.

“As families across the country save for their dreams of higher education, it is with great pride that we provide the tools, resources and support to help turn those dreams into a reality,” said Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante. “Among these resources, scholarships such as the Big Dreams $40K Giveaway are the perfect opportunity to bolster winners’ savings while encouraging all who enter to envision and nurture their loved ones’ bright academic future.”

An annual contest, this year NEST 529 has doubled the Big Dreams giveaway prize to a total of $40,000. Since 2015, NEST 529 has awarded more than $100,000 in Big Dreams scholarship contributions.

“At NEST 529, we are driven and inspired by our Account Owners’ dreams for their loved ones’ higher education goals. We work diligently to be the best possible partner on their savings journey, and we are delighted to continue raising the bar with the Big Dreams $40K Giveaway,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “It is our great pleasure to supplement our Account Owners’ contributions and to help inspire dialogue surrounding college savings for families nationwide.”

For full details and to enter the giveaway, visit NEST529.com/BigDreamsGiveaway. More information is also available at NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.