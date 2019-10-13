New App Provides On-Demand Telehealth Services

Thousands of Nebraskans now have on-demand access to telemedicine services 24/7 with the new UnitedHealthcare app.
UnitedHealthcare, one of Nebraska’s largest health plans, has introduced a new app that provides health information for people on the go, including the ability to directly schedule and conduct a telehealth visit with a doctor. The app is available for download at no additional charge for Android and Apple devices to more than 27 million people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored health benefit plans, giving people in Nebraska with coverage for virtual physician visits secure, online access to a physician via mobile phone, tablet or computer 24 hours a day.
As you likely know, telehealth services are becoming increasingly popular for consumers and employers. More than half of companies are planning to expand the use of telehealth solutions to help employees access care, while 39% of Americans say they are interested in using telemedicine. The use of telehealth is especially important for people with chronic conditions and the 20% of the U.S. population that lives in rural areas, where access to health care, particularly specialty care, is often lacking.
Dr. Tony Sun, senior medical director for UnitedHealthcare of Nebraska, is available to discuss the new app and the following tips to help people make the most of telehealth services:
- Know when to use telehealth: Virtual visits typically last about 20 minutes, and doctors can treat many nonemergency medical conditions, including allergies, flu, colds, pinkeye, fevers and rashes.
- How to compare care settings: People who experience a significant or serious medical issue should go to the ER, but telehealth is a potential people who need non-emergency care. In fact, about 25% of emergency room visits involve conditions that could appropriately be addressed with a virtual visit.[1]
- Use telehealth to save money: Virtual care generally costs less than $50 per visit compared to an average per visit cost of $740 for an emergency room visit for a similar low-severity condition.[2]
- Get prescription medications: Nearly half (46%) of Americans take one or more medications. If needed, people can use telehealth appointments to obtain prescription medications, including the ability to select a local pharmacy for pick up.