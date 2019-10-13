New App Provides On-Demand Telehealth Services

Thousands of Nebraskans now have on-demand access to telemedicine services 24/7 with the new UnitedHealthcare app.

UnitedHealthcare, one of Nebraska’s largest health plans, has introduced a new app that provides health information for people on the go, including the ability to directly schedule and conduct a telehealth visit with a doctor. The app is available for download at no additional charge for Android and Apple devices to more than 27 million people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored health benefit plans, giving people in Nebraska with coverage for virtual physician visits secure, online access to a physician via mobile phone, tablet or computer 24 hours a day.

As you likely know, telehealth services are becoming increasingly popular for consumers and employers. More than half of companies are planning to expand the use of telehealth solutions to help employees access care, while 39% of Americans say they are interested in using telemedicine. The use of telehealth is especially important for people with chronic conditions and the 20% of the U.S. population that lives in rural areas, where access to health care, particularly specialty care, is often lacking.

Dr. Tony Sun, senior medical director for UnitedHealthcare of Nebraska, is available to discuss the new app and the following tips to help people make the most of telehealth services: