New Aulick Industries LB840 Application Gets Initial Green Light

Aulick Industries is seeking a new LB840 arrangement with the City of Scottsbluff that would see their current staffing level of 120 rise by more than 30 over five years.

A request for a $750,000 loan as part of the company’s expansion and facilities upgrades, a portion of which could be forgiven, was given a positive recommendation this week by the community’s LB840 Application Review Committee.

According to the company’s application, future plans for the company would include a re-purposing of the former State Transportation building on Avenue I, turning it into an education center with rent or a lease provided on an in-kind basis to Western Nebraska Community College and Scottsbluff High School for a Diesel Technician program currently under development.

The document says a current LB840 loan would be rolled into the new agreement, however, City Economic Development Director Starr Lehl indicated the company would pay off the original loan and the new application would be considered on its own merits.

The application will now go before the city council at a future meeting.