New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Box Butte Counties

Unified Command confirms four more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle during their Monday afternoon briefing:

County Demographics Exposure Type Box Butte Male in his 60s Community Spread Morrill Female in her 20s Close Contact Morrill Female in her 60s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her teens Close Contact

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Fifteen new recoveries: four in Box Butte County, one in Kimball County, two in Morrill County, and eight in Scotts Bluff County brings the total recoveries to 341.

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Testnebraska.com Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)

Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq

Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Testnebraska.com

Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed

Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm Testnebraska.com This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.

Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance and Sidney!

Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-July 27, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 7,311

Positive: 415

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.7%

Recovered: 341

Active Cases: 68

Active Hospitalizations: 4

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 41

Deaths: 6