New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Scotts Bluff, Morrill, Box Butte Counties

Unified Command confirms four more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle during their Monday afternoon briefing:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Box Butte
|Male in his 60s
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|Female in her 20s
|Close Contact
|Morrill
|Female in her 60s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her teens
|Close Contact
The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
Fifteen new recoveries: four in Box Butte County, one in Kimball County, two in Morrill County, and eight in Scotts Bluff County brings the total recoveries to 341.
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Testnebraska.com
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
- Morrill County Community Hospital: Daily
- Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
- Regional West Health Services: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
- Testnebraska.com
- This site is not currently showing up on the testing locations, but it is showing up as a testing option when completing the assessment.
- Increased testing through Test Nebraska to be coming soon to Alliance and Sidney!
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-July 27, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 7,311
- Positive: 415
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.7%
- Recovered: 341
- Active Cases: 68
- Active Hospitalizations: 4
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 41
- Deaths: 6
- Banner County: 2 cases (recovered)
- Box Butte County: 10 cases (2 active, 8 recovered)
- Cheyenne County: 25 cases (3 active, 22 recovered)
- Dawes County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Deuel County: 1 case (recovered)
- Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Kimball County: 17 cases (1 active, 16 recovered)
- Morrill County: 59 cases (5 active, 54 recovered)
- Scotts Bluff County: 278 cases (56 active, 216 recovered, 6 deaths)
- Sheridan County: 9 cases (1 active, 8 recovered)
- Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)