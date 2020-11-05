New COVID Case Rate Continues Higher Trend

Unified Command confirms 338 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle and 166 recoveries since last reporting on Monday, November 2. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.

Due to the continued increase in cases and the critical nature and importance of contact tracing in slowing the spread of COVID, the following adjustments are being made:

The 24/7 call line will direct people to where testing is available, how-to self report as a close contact, or to receive quarantine or isolation documentation. For all other requests, please leave a message and the voicemail box will be monitored daily.

State contact tracers will be used when needed. Please be sure to answer your phone if it is an outside area code ie. 402

When issuing case reporting on the Monday/Thursday briefings, age breakdowns will be for the jurisdiction rather than the county. Details will still appear on the dashboard available on the homepage at www.pphd.org.



All Ages: 338 County Cases Banner 0 Box Butte 29 Cheyenne 30 Dawes 25 Deuel 0 Garden 3 Grant 2 Kimball 12 Morrill 33 Scotts Bluff 184 Sheridan 20 Sioux 0

Recovered: 166 County Cases Banner 0 Box Butte 24 Cheyenne 13 Dawes 25 Deuel 0 Garden 4 Grant 0 Kimball 11 Morrill 6 Scotts Bluff 77 Sheridan 6 Sioux 0

Exposure Type Community 8% Close Contact 9% Travel 0% Under Investigation 82%

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am 212 East 24th Street, former Kiddie Kampus pre-school building. Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions. Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Tuesdays & Fridays, 1pm-4pm; Call 308-630-2100 for other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients. Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-9:30am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc

: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $125.

: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.

: Daily Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-November 5, 2020