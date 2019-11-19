New Federal Inmate Contract to Provide Boost to Detention Center Bottom Line

A new 3-year contract with the U.S. Marshal Service is expected to lead to a boost in revenue for the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Sheriff Mark Overman told commissioners Monday the new agreement will pay the county $80 per day for each federal detainee housed at the facility.

The new rate, effective Nov. 1 this year, is more than 35 percent higher than the $59 per day rate that had been in effect since 2007. Overman says the increased housing rate could bring in an additional $500,000 per year for Detention Center operations.

Board Chair Ken Meyer praised Overman, Management Accountant Lisa Rien and Jail Program Director Vonnie Cotant for their work on the new contract. “It’s going to continue for the next three years with that contract. We don’t know how many prisoners we’re going to get, obviously, because that’s pretty fluid,” says Meyer, “So, that’s going to make a big, big difference in that budget, and that budget has been a drain on us for quite some time.”

Overman reminded the Board the County will want to revisit the agreement in the 3rd year to make sure the Marshal Service payments are still on par with other facilities that house federal inmates, noting the current rate paid to Grand Island is $75 per day.

The County will also receive more money for transport of federal detainees. The original contract had not been reviewed or renegotiated for 12 years.