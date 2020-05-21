New Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater to open June 5

The Midwest Theater is excited to announce the opening of the NEW Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater for the summer season, beginning June 5, across from the Western Nebraska Regional Airport entrance.

Over the last two months, the Midwest Theater has been offering free Pop-Up Drive-Up movies by StorAul in the Legacy of the Plains Museum parking lot in Gering. This memorable experience – often including free popcorn – was made possible by many sponsors in the community. Thanks to voluntary gate donations, the Pop-Up Drive-Up movies were able to raise over $5,600 in much-needed funds for 10 community nonprofit organizations.

It became clear that our community deeply appreciated this movie experience. The parking lot has been packed almost every night. We started looking for a new site to continue this movie experience through the summer, and we found one – a large gravel lot just west of the entrance to the Western Nebraska Regional Airport terminal. This weekend’s films (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” Friday, May 22 & Sunday, May, 24 / “Silverado” Saturday, May, 23) will be the last movies to be screened at the Pop-Up Drive-Up at Legacy of the Plains. To enable setup of the new site, no drive-up movies will be screened May 29-31.

Opening weekend for the SkyView Drive-In Theater will be June 5-7. The new venue will offer number parking for up to 165 cars with additional room for overflow as needed, with built-in social distancing measures in place that will allow families to sit outside in their own space. The concessions offerings will be expanded to include hot concessions items with two ways to order, drive-thru concession, and online ordering with carside delivery. And yes, portable toilets will be available!

Based on patron feedback, admission pricing to the SkyView Drive-In will be $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum of $12 per car), and $7 per person for non-members (with a maximum of $21 per car). Opening weekend films will be announced next week, once they are confirmed with studios. The gate will open each night at 7:30 pm, with the film starting approximately 30 minutes after sundown.

This new SkyView Drive-In venue will also host the Midwest Theater’s new twist on the traditional children’s Summer Movie Madness series, presented by Viaero. More information about Summer Movie Madness, including dates and family-friendly movie titles, will be released next week.

If you or your business is interested in supporting the Summer Movie Madness, or free community admission on a regular weekend night, or free popcorn, please contact Billy Estes Executive director for more information billy@MidwestTheater.com.

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater is made possible with support from the Shane & Annette Aulick Family, StorAul, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, KNEB, R&C Crane Service, Scottsbluff Landscaping, DynaTech Electric, MC Schaff Companies, Gering Valley Plumbing & Heating, The Steel Grill/Weborg 21, Viaero Wireless, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Humanities Nebraska, National Endowment for the Humanities