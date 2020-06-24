New Opportunity for WNCC Graduates to Earn Bellevue University Bachelor’s Degrees

All Western Nebraska Community College graduates who enroll in a Bellevue University bachelor’s degree program from now through June 30, 2021, will benefit from an innovative program that transfers in 60 credits or earned in an associate degree and applies the full cost of students’ associate degree tuition toward their Bellevue University tuition.

“The Community College Promise program is a new opportunity for our graduates to continue their path to a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Carmen Simone, President of WNCC. “It builds on our institutions’ longtime partnership to create transfer opportunities that add value to our students’ educational goals.”

The program will be evaluated by Bellevue University and WNCC after its first year to determine if it will be a permanent part of the partnership.

“Bellevue University recognizes and respects the high-quality education provided by our community college partners,” said Dr. Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University. “WNCC students have always been encouraged to take general education courses and electives in their home communities. Bellevue University already accepts WNCC associate degrees in full, which saves students significant time and money.”

Since the partnership began in 2013, more than 160 WNCC students have transferred credits to Bellevue University in order to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Dr. Simone told KNEB News a unique feature of the program is that it’s open to all WNCC graduates, no matter their major or when they completed their degree. “It’s that a fantastic opportunity?”, asked Dr. Simone. “Sometimes students do take a little bit of time between institutions, and to not lose that opportunity is so valuable for students.”

For details on the Community College Promise program for WNCC graduates, contact Jennifer Schwab at (402) 830-0548 or go to https://transfer.bellevue.edu/wncc/