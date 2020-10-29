New Panhandle COVID Cases Jump 321 in 3 Days

Health officials are urging all Panhandle residents to take extra caution with Halloween events over the weekend, as confirmation of new cases surged over the past few days.

Unified Command confirmed 321 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last Monday, Oct. 26, and 129 recoveries, putting active cases at 879, including 52 hospitalizations.

When asked if the regional risk dial would rise into the red, or extreme spread category, Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said she wasn’t sure, but the rapid rise in the figures represented a significant increase, “Not only in just the number of cases, but in the number of hospitalizations. I would say if it hasn’t seemed real before, it’s real now. I think for a lot of us we’ve known it’s been real for a long time.”

Officials advised everyone follow the 3-Cs of critical safety precautions:

Crowded Places: Avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others. Close Contact: Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you’re with people you don’t live with. Confined Spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Case information as of Oct. 29:

Children 19 & Under: 26 County Cases Box Butte 4 Cheyenne 2 Garden 7 Morrill 1 Scotts Bluff 12

Adults: 295 County Cases Box Butte 20 Cheyenne 21 Dawes 14 Deuel 3 Garden 7 Kimball 11 Morrill 15 Scotts Bluff 194 Sheridan 9 Unknown 1

Exposure Type Community 26% Close Contact 29% Travel 0% Under Investigation 45%

Unified Command confirms 129 more recoveries in the Panhandle.

Recovered: 129 County Cases Box Butte 35 Cheyenne 12 Dawes 12 Deuel 2 Garden 2 Morrill 5 Scotts Bluff 48 Sheridan 13

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows Starting, Monday, November 2 location will be: 212 East 24th Street, former Kiddie Kampus pre-school building. Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions. Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Mondays & Fridays, Noon-4pm; Wednesdays, 2-6pm Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc

: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $105.

: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.

: Daily Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-October 29, 2020