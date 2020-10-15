New Panhandle COVID Cases Spike, Hospitalizations at 20

Unified Command confirms 131 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, October 15.
The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.
|Children 19 and under: 18
|County
|Cases
|Exposure Type
|Box Butte
|2
|Close Contact
|Box Butte
|2
|Community Spread
|Box Butte
|1
|Unknown
|Cheyenne
|2
|Community Spread
|Dawes
|1
|Community Spread
|Dawes
|1
|Unknown
|Kimball
|1
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|2
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|2
|Community Spread
|Sheridan
|1
|Close Contact
|Sheridan
|1
|Community Spread
|Sheridan
|1
|Unknown
|Sioux
|1
|Close Contact
|Adults: 113
|County
|Cases
|Exposure Type
|Banner
|1
|Close Contact
|Box Butte
|6
|Close Contact
|Box Butte
|5
|Community Spread
|Box Butte
|3
|Unknown
|Cheyenne
|5
|Close Contact
|Cheyenne
|4
|Community Spread
|Cheyenne
|1
|Unknown
|Dawes
|5
|Close Contact
|Dawes
|3
|Community Spread
|Dawes
|2
|Unknown
|Deuel
|1
|Community Spread
|Deuel
|1
|Unknown
|Garden
|1
|Unknown
|Kimball
|3
|Close Contact
|Kimball
|2
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|1
|Close Contact
|Morrill
|7
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|1
|Unknown
|Scotts Bluff
|20
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|18
|Community Spread
|Scotts Bluff
|9
|Unknown
|Sheridan
|2
|Close Contact
|Sheridan
|8
|Community Spread
|Sheridan
|3
|Unknown
|Sioux
|1
|Close Contact
Unified Command confirms 41 more recoveries in the Panhandle.
|Recovered: 41
|County
|Total
|Box Butte
|8
|Cheyenne
|3
|Dawes
|12
|Grant
|1
|Kimball
|2
|Scotts Bluff
|8
|Sheridan
|6
|Sioux
|1
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions.
- Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
- Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Mondays & Fridays, Noon-4pm; Wednesdays, 2-6pm
- Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc
- Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm
- For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $105.
- Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
- Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-October 15, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 16,991
- Positive: 1,236
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 7.1%
- Recovered: 951
- Active Cases: 274
- Deaths: 11
- Active Hospitalizations: 20
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 111