New Panhandle COVID Cases Spike, Hospitalizations at 20

BY Panhandle COVID Unified Command | October 15, 2020
Unified Command confirms 131 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, October 15.

The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 18
County Cases Exposure Type
Box Butte 2 Close Contact
Box Butte 2 Community Spread
Box Butte 1 Unknown
Cheyenne 2 Community Spread
Dawes 1 Community Spread
Dawes 1 Unknown
Kimball 1 Close Contact
Scotts Bluff 2 Close Contact
Scotts Bluff 2 Community Spread
Sheridan 1 Close Contact
Sheridan 1 Community Spread
Sheridan 1 Unknown
Sioux 1 Close Contact

Adults: 113
County Cases Exposure Type
Banner 1 Close Contact
Box Butte 6 Close Contact
Box Butte 5 Community Spread
Box Butte 3 Unknown
Cheyenne 5 Close Contact
Cheyenne 4 Community Spread
Cheyenne 1 Unknown
Dawes 5 Close Contact
Dawes 3 Community Spread
Dawes 2 Unknown
Deuel 1 Community Spread
Deuel 1 Unknown
Garden 1 Unknown
Kimball 3 Close Contact
Kimball 2 Community Spread
Morrill 1 Close Contact
Morrill 7 Community Spread
Morrill 1 Unknown
Scotts Bluff 20 Close Contact
Scotts Bluff 18 Community Spread
Scotts Bluff 9 Unknown
Sheridan 2 Close Contact
Sheridan 8 Community Spread
Sheridan 3 Unknown
Sioux 1 Close Contact

Unified Command confirms 41 more recoveries in the Panhandle.

Recovered: 41
County Total
Box Butte 8
Cheyenne 3
Dawes 12
Grant 1
Kimball 2
Scotts Bluff 8
Sheridan 6
Sioux 1

 

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

  • You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
    • Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
      • Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows
    • Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
      • Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
      • Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions.
    • Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
    • Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Mondays & Fridays, Noon-4pm; Wednesdays, 2-6pm
    • Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
  • Community Action Health Center in Gering: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
  • Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm
    • For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $105.
  • Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
    • Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.
  • Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-October 15, 2020

  • Total Tests Conducted: 16,991
  • Positive: 1,236
  • Cumulative Positivity Rate: 7.1%
  • Recovered: 951
  • Active Cases: 274
  • Deaths: 11
  • Active Hospitalizations: 20
  • Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 111
