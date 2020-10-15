New Panhandle COVID Cases Spike, Hospitalizations at 20

Unified Command confirms 131 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, October 15.

The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.

Children 19 and under: 18 County Cases Exposure Type Box Butte 2 Close Contact Box Butte 2 Community Spread Box Butte 1 Unknown Cheyenne 2 Community Spread Dawes 1 Community Spread Dawes 1 Unknown Kimball 1 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 2 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 2 Community Spread Sheridan 1 Close Contact Sheridan 1 Community Spread Sheridan 1 Unknown Sioux 1 Close Contact

Adults: 113 County Cases Exposure Type Banner 1 Close Contact Box Butte 6 Close Contact Box Butte 5 Community Spread Box Butte 3 Unknown Cheyenne 5 Close Contact Cheyenne 4 Community Spread Cheyenne 1 Unknown Dawes 5 Close Contact Dawes 3 Community Spread Dawes 2 Unknown Deuel 1 Community Spread Deuel 1 Unknown Garden 1 Unknown Kimball 3 Close Contact Kimball 2 Community Spread Morrill 1 Close Contact Morrill 7 Community Spread Morrill 1 Unknown Scotts Bluff 20 Close Contact Scotts Bluff 18 Community Spread Scotts Bluff 9 Unknown Sheridan 2 Close Contact Sheridan 8 Community Spread Sheridan 3 Unknown Sioux 1 Close Contact

Unified Command confirms 41 more recoveries in the Panhandle.

Recovered: 41 County Total Box Butte 8 Cheyenne 3 Dawes 12 Grant 1 Kimball 2 Scotts Bluff 8 Sheridan 6 Sioux 1

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions. Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Mondays & Fridays, Noon-4pm; Wednesdays, 2-6pm Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc

: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $105.

: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.

: Daily Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-October 15, 2020