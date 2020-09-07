New Providers Welcomed to Regional West

Regional West is pleased to welcome three new providers to its family of clinics, as well as a resident from the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track.

Jason James, DO, sees patients at Regional West Medical Center as part of the Regional West Physicians Clinic-Hospitalist Service. Regional West’s primary care providers and specialists have the option of partnering with hospitalists, who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients, to manage their adult patients’ medical care during a hospital stay. Dr. James earned a medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, Harrogate, Tennessee, and is board eligible in Internal Medicine.

Matthew Miller, MD, sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Ear, Nose and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery. The clinic provides quality, patient-centered ear, nose, and throat care for all ages, including sinus infection, ear infection, snoring, and tonsillitis. Dr. Miller earned a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, and completed otolaryngology, head and neck surgery residency training at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is board eligible in Otolaryngology.

Anastasia Burke, MD, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Burke earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. As part of the Family Medicine Residency program, Regional West Medical Center partners with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, to provide a two-year family medicine residency program in Scottsbluff.

Mary “Liz” Engel, MSN, APRN-CNM, is a certified nurse midwife with Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. Providing women with a lifetime of complete care since 1980, The Women’s Center specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all aspects of women’s health. Ms. Engel earned a Master of Science degree in Nurse-Midwifery from the University of Cincinnati-College of Nursing, Cincinnati, Ohio, and is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 188-bed regional referral center and the only Level II Trauma Center in Nebraska west of Kearney. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 in-network providers and approximately 2,000 staff members, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.