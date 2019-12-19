New Restaurant Selected for Western Nebraska Regional Airport

A new restaurant will be moving into the space formerly occupied by the Flight Deck at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

According to a Wednesday night post by airport officials on their Facebook page, Roma Italian Restaurant will be coming soon to the facility.

The airport has been without a food service vendor since the closure of the Flight Deck in early October, as owner Tammy Relka made the business decision to close due to expenses out-pacing revenues.

No word yet on exactly when the new restaurant will be opening, or who the new owners of the venture may be. KNEB News has reached out to airport officials for more information, and will update the story when more is available.